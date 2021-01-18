From the Vault: Photos of the Bills and their fans from back in the day

Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team from a portable hot tub in the parking lot at Rich Stadium before the start of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills Play the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

(WIVB) — It’s been 27 years since the Bills played in an AFC Championship game. The year was 1994 and the opponent was a familiar one.

Buffalo dominated Kansas City 30-13 to punch their ticket to a fourth straight Super Bowl. Fast forward to 2021 and the two teams meet again on the gridiron in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City will play host on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the last time the Bills were battling for the AFC Championship:

Buffalo Bills’ running back Thurman Thomas runs behind the block of teammate John Davis (65) against Kansas City Chiefs’ Joe Phillips (75) for a touchdown in the first quarter, during AFC Championship game, Jan. 23, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Buffalo Bills corner back James Williams (29) celebrates after a fourth quarter interception of a Kansas City Chiefs quarter back Dave Krieg pass during the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 and will play in their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Kansas City Chiefs quarter back Joe Montana sits on the Chiefs bench and talks with team physician Joe Waeckerle, left, near the end of the AFC Championship game against Buffalo, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Montana left the game in the third quarter due to injury. (AP Photo)

Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team from a portable hot tub in the parking lot at Rich Stadium before the start of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills Play the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Buffalo Bills’ fans celebrate the Bills’ 30-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills will play in Atlanta next week in their Fourth consecutive Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Kansas City Chiefs quarter back Joe Montana grimaces on the ground after a hit by Buffalo Bills defenders Phil Hansen and Bruce Smith in The Third quarter during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Montana left the game after the Play. The Bills went on the defeat the Chiefs’ 30-13. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kansas City Chiefs trainers and coaches escort quarter back Joe Montana from the field after a third quarter hit during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Montana left the game on the play. The Bills beats the Chiefs 30-13. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Buffalo Bills’ Richard Harvey (52), Steve Tasker (89), Monty Brown (96) and James Williams (29) celebrate stopping Kansas City on a third quarter kick off during the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 30-13 and will play in their Fourth consecutive Super Bowl against the NFC champions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Charles Mincy sits dejected on the bench following the Chief?s loss during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 and will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta next Sunday in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Agel)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed (83) hauls in a 28-yard pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs corner back Bruce Pickens (39) in the first quarter during the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The pass set up Buffalo?s first touchdown. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Buffalo Bills? Phil Hansen (90) celebration his fourth quarter sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Dave Krieg (17) during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills beat the Chiefs 30-13 and will play in Atlanta next week in their fourth consecutive Super bowl. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Buffalo Bills? fans hold a sign in the stands at the end of the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-31 and will play in their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Agel)

Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas runs for yardage in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23. 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Thomas scored three touchdowns and rushed for 186 years in the Bills 30-13 win over the Chiefs. The Bills will meet the Dallas Cowboys next week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Buffalo Bills receiver Bill Brooks tries to appeal to head linesman Ron Phares (10) for a touching in the fourth quarter, during the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The appeal was declined and Brooks was down at the one-yard line. The Bills beat the Chiefs 30-13. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed (83) congratulates running back Thurman Thomas (34) in the end zone after Thomas ‘ second quarter touchdown during the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan 23 , 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, , N.Y. The Bills defeated the Kansas City Chief 30-13. (AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Joe Phillips, top, and linebacker Lonnie Marts (51) stop Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas (34) during the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994 at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Thomas rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills 30-13 victory. (AP Photo/Bill Waugh)

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly reacts to the Bills’ last touchdown in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith formed the core of the Buffalo teams that made —- and lost — four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s. Kelly, who holds most every Bills passing record, was selected 14th in 1983. Smith, who holds the NFL record for most sacks, went No. 1 two years later. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

NY, UNITED STATES: Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith leans over Kansas City Chiefs Joe Montana (19) 23 Jan during the AFC championship game. Smith caused Montana a consussion forcing him to leave the game in the third quarter. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

BUFFALO,NY-JANUARY 23: A Bills fan soaks in a hot tub during a tailgate party before the AFC Champsionship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23,1994 in Buffalo, New York. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13. (photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, UNITED STATES: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana (19) holds his head after being sacked, 23 January 1994, during the AFC Championship game. Montana, who was sacked by Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith, received a mild concussion and left the game in the third quarter. (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Thurman Thomas #34, Running Back for the Buffalo Bills runs the ball past the Kansas City Chiefs defense during their American Football Conference Championship game on 23rd January 1994 at Rich Stadium, Orchard Park, New York, United States. The Bills won the game 30 – 13. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

