From the Vault: Photos of the Bills and their fans from back in the day

(WIVB) — It’s been 27 years since the Bills played in an AFC Championship game. The year was 1994 and the opponent was a familiar one.
Buffalo dominated Kansas City 30-13 to punch their ticket to a fourth straight Super Bowl. Fast forward to 2021 and the two teams meet again on the gridiron in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City will play host on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the last time the Bills were battling for the AFC Championship:
Let’s take a trip down memory lane to the golden age of the franchise. We’re throwing it back to decades past with these pictures!