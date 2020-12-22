Family cleans airport parking lot after fans leave mess welcoming Bills home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erin Hufford and her family were among the Bills fans who were at the airport this weekend to welcome the team back home from their away game.

She says as soon as the Bills won her family wanted to be at the airport to celebrate.

“It was about an hour into our three hour wait at the airport waiting for the plane to come that we started to notice all of the garbage on the ground.”

Hufford didn’t think twice, she knew she wanted to clean it up and asked her family, including her mom, dad and boyfriend, to help.

“Instead of going to watch the guys drive away. My dad actually found a broken table and I found a piece of cardboard that someone made a sign out of and we kind of improvised a little bit and started pushing all the cans and stuff into that big pile.”

It took the family about an hour and a half to clear everything out.

“At the time it didn’t really feel like going out of my way at all. I wanted to do the right thing.”

Hufford’s mom posted the clean up effort on Twitter and before long the post was being shared and liked by thousands.

“Our biggest thing was that we didn’t want the story that day to be all about the garbage that was left behind. We wanted everyone to focus on the win and our community coming together.”

Hufford says she’s appreciated all the thank you’s from people all over social media. She tells me that she would do this all over again, and if there is a next time she’ll make sure to bring trash bags so she doesn’t have to go back home and come back.