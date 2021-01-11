Eye care center offers LASIK to ref after spicy Bills call

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ve seen some bad calls during Bills games this season, but one in particular—from Saturday’s showdown with the Colts—stands out.

As a result of it, an eye care center with locations in Amherst and Niagara Falls says it’s offering a free LASIK procedure to one of the referees.

“We are offering FREE LASIK to this NFL ref Alberto Riveron,” Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare posted on Facebook after the game. “Clearly he is not seeing so well.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of shares and reactions on social media.

Will Riveron take them up on the offer? Doubtful, but some of us probably needed a laugh after all the panic brought on by that fourth quarter.

Thankfully, the Bills still pulled off a victory with a final score of 27-24.

