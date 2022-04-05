LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started off as a stop related to lights and speed turned into a lot more, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies report pulling 34-year-old Alex Carrington over at the Kwik-Fill station on South Transit Street near Willow in Lockport.

Authorities said a gun magazine was in plain view when deputies spoke with Carrington, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication. After asking him to get out of the car for sobriety tests, deputies said Carrington refused and tried to start the car. But as he did, officers used a stun gun and removed him, they said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded handgun and two more loaded, high-capacity magazines. The vehicle was impounded.

Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington (92) looks on before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Carrington is accused of resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and several vehicle and traffic infractions. Following his arrest, Carrington was arraigned on $5,000 bail. He’ll be in Lockport Town Court this Thursday.