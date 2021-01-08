Erie County Sheriff provides traffic plan for Bills playoff game

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The section of Abbott Road in front of Bills Stadium will be closed off during the game on Saturday.

Sheriff Tim Howard says that’ll start at 9:30 in the morning. Fans with parking passes can still access lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Road.

The sheriff says route 20-A will not be closed during the play-off game.

More Sports News

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report