Erie County Sheriff provides traffic plan for Bills playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The section of Abbott Road in front of Bills Stadium will be closed off during the game on Saturday.
Sheriff Tim Howard says that’ll start at 9:30 in the morning. Fans with parking passes can still access lots 2 and 6 from Abbott Road.
The sheriff says route 20-A will not be closed during the play-off game.
