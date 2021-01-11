Erie County Executive says “everything went well” with fans at Bills Stadium

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Michael)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, things went smoothly over at Bills Stadium on Saturday.

“All reports I’ve received are everything went well with the fans at the Stadium today,” Poloncarz tweeted on Saturday. “Fans followed rules beforehand, no tailgating was observed, and just minor issues inside stadium. Thank you to all for doing a good job!”

Before tweeting this, Poloncarz congratulated the Bills on their victory.

“As I said earlier, it’s never easy for a Buffalo team, but it’s a W. Congrats to the team on the big win! #GoBills!” he wrote.

It’s not yet clear if fans will be allowed in the stands at the next Bills playoff game. The team’s opponent is also yet to be determined.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report