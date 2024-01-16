BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beset by a bulging list of injuries and winter weather advisories, the Bills are taking a “day by day” approach in their preparations to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional playoff game Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills are still evaluating the status of several players who got hurt in Monday night’s 31-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the players who missed the wild-card playoff game: cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), and receiver Gabe Davis (knee). Added to the injury toll now are cornerbacks Taron Johnson (concussion) and Christian Benford (knee), linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Baylon Spector (back), and punter Sam Martin (hamstring).

With the increased volume of injuries on a defense that already lost All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season, the Bills balanced the bottom of their roster Tuesday by releasing running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad, McDermott said. The seventh-year veteran rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries in two games for the Bills, but was not activated for Monday night’s game.

After blizzard-like conditions Sunday forced Buffalo’s playoff opener to be postponed, another lake effect snowstorm will visit Orchard Park on Wednesday. The Bills plan to begin their practice week as scheduled, McDermott said Tuesday, but worsening weather could alter that forecast.