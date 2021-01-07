Day 2 of COVID-19 testing for Bills fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is day two of COVID-19 testing for the more than 6,000 fans hoping to get in the stands for the Bills playoff game this Saturday.

More than 5,000 ticket holders for Saturday’s game were tested on Wednesday, according to BioReference. By Thursday at 9 p.m., about 6,200 fans and 500 workers will have gone through the lines at Lot 4 of Bills Stadium.

Fans who spoke with NEWS10’s Buffalo sister station said that from the line to the swabbing, the entire process took about 20 minutes.

BioReference Vice President of Sales Ryan Kellogg says “This is the first time we’ve had fan testing at such a capacity for a playoff game. I’d like to think we can replicate this footprint and make sure it’s an option for different types of venues and different types of industries moving forward.”

Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours.