Cuomo thanks Bills for the deep playoff run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked the Buffalo Bills for their deepest playoff run since the 1990s. He says even though they came up short in the AFC Championship, they should be proud.

During his Monday address from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Cuomo said: “I want to thank the Buffalo Bills for a really great, great season. It’s been many years since we had the opportunity to watch a game like we watched last night for the AFC championship. And they really did have a great season.”

“Best of all is the way they played together as a team,” the governor said. “Yes, we would have liked a different outcome, but that does not diminish the accomplishment that was achieved by this team,” he said as he thanked players coach, manager, and owners. “They’ve brought such pride to Buffalo.”

The governor said the team’s unity represented the city of Buffalo as a whole. “The team symbolizes Buffalo. There is no quit in Buffalo. There was no quit in Jim Kelly. There’s still no quit in Jim Kelly. There’s no quit in Thurman Thomas. There’s no quit in Buffalo.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was present at the address, and extended the metaphor further. She said that in a way, COVID united the entire state just like the championship games did. “I think Western New York is in a good place, as is the rest of New York. And it goes to you, our quarterback,” Hochul told Cuomo.

“I’ll defer to Josh Allen on that one,” Cuomo said.