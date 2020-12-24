Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs do their best to keep Bills OC Brian Daboll

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After taking a short break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a team has success it can be both a blessing and a curse.

Obviously you want to win as much as possible and for the Bills they just won the AFC East for the first time in 25 years and made the playoffs for the third time in four years.

You can’t ignore what Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have done and the staff they’ve assembled to help them get here.

But naturally, that success is going to catch the eye of other teams looking to fill positions. There’s already a number of head coaching vacancies and one name that’s being thrown around a lot is Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“You can’t get too high or too low in this business. I’ve been around staffs and had friends that have had opportunities to go on and take higher positions and it’s just the way it is in probably any business. The minute you start thinking about other things is the minute you start slipping on the job you have and that’s not my nature,” Daboll said.

“I just think you have a job to do you do it to the best of your ability every day and certainly some things are humbling and you appreciate that but you never let it set in because you’re worried about the next game.”

It’s not hard to understand why Daboll is getting the love around the league that he is for a potential head coaching job. This Bills offense, especially the passing attack is explosive this year and that’s something we haven’t seen in quite some time. They’re second in the league in passing yards per game (278.5) right behind the Chiefs and average almost 10 more points per game than last season.

“You just learn real quick that you better focus on the things that you can control, the task at hand and whether things are good outside or bad outside you can’t control those. You can’t let your mind drift into those because then you wouldn’t be doing your job as good as you can do it and that’s what you need to do,” Daboll explained.

Quarterback Josh Allen has already thrown for 4,000 yards this year, the second most in team history during a single-season. He also has seven, 300-yard game this season today, tying Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record seven games in 2002. The list goes on and on when it comes to records or milestones not just Allen, but many players on this offense have reached and that’s a big credit to Daboll’s play calling.

He’s also pulled out the bag of tricks a number of times this season with Cole Beasley throwing a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis and John Brown throwing a touchdown pass to Josh Allen. This offense also tied an NFL record with 13 different players catching a touchdown (Allen counts).

And head coach Sean McDermott knows the position Daboll’s in as he gets this kind of attention because that’s exactly what happen before he took this job with the Bills when he was defensive coordinator in Carolina.

“It’s nice to be recognized I think the key is that keep everything in perspective. The biggest challenge is balancing that along with doing your primary job and I think that’s where you want to be prepared for the next step as professionals. Brian’s certainly done a really good job and I would recommend Brian or Leslie [Frazier] for the next step,” McDermott said.

“I think both of them have done a phenomenal job and that’s what comes with success and yet you’ve gotta be mature and professional enough to handle that all the while chasing a championship because these opportunities don’t come along every year. So certainly very happy for both of those men and I think they’re both well deserved.”

And while McDermott says things like that, players don’t want to be as nice. Not because they don’t believe it but they don’t want him to leave.

“I’m not giving a pitch to any team for Brian Daboll, that’s my pitch. He’s not going anywhere, he’s staying with me. I told him he can’t leave until I’m done,” Bills wide receiver Cole Bealsey said.

“I’m not joking at all one bit. I don’t want him to go anywhere so in my mind he’s staying here. I don’t even want to talk about that at all.”

Diggs also did his best to try and tone down the Daboll praise for that same reason.

“I don’t want to give you one because I don’t want him to leave. But I would say he handles everything the right way and he comes at you from all angles not just as a player’s coach but as a guy who understands the game. And he’s a professional you know he’s serious about it, he’s passionate and I love playing for him so that’s why I don’t want to give you too good of a pitch,” Diggs explained.

“As a head coach I can just imagine how guys get behind a coach the same thing with Coach McDermott like getting behind a guy, trusting the guy, trusting the process I can see it being no different. He’s that guy so not too good of a pitch you know hopefully he doesn’t go anywhere but that’s my guy.”