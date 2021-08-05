Changes to traffic patterns for this Saturday’s Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be some changes in traffic patterns this Saturday, due to the Buffalo Bills’ open practice happening that day.

Delays around Highmark Stadium should be expected from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People who aren’t attending the practice are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Here are the changes involving Abbott Road and Big Tree Road, courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 7:00 a.m.
  • Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a
  • Lot 4 is accessible from Rte. 20
  • The road will remain closed until after the open practice (approximately 1:30 p.m.)
  • All stadium parking lots are open

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the practice. However, westbound drivers should expect delays beginning around Noon.

The Sheriff’s Office says lots 1 and 2 at the stadium reached capacity last week and had to be closed early. At that point, traffic was rerouted to the stadium’s north side.

More parking is available on the stadium’s north side than the south side.

