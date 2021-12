TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildlife officials in several states are warning of new cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer, and issuing guidance for hunters. According to New York's Department of Environmental Protection, CWD poses a serious threat to local white-tailed deer populations and the deer hunting tradition, even though it hasn't been detected in the state since 2005.

But according to Shane Hesting, wildlife disease coordinator with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the disease could threaten the future of one of the state's most popular industries. "CWD has the potential to ruin hunting as we know it over time," he said. "This is going to take a long time, decades. There are a lot of questions—whether we're going to have localized extinction, which would be 50, 60 years from now. But, more likely, we're going to see the older animals disappear from the population."