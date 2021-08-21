Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Bears quarterback and Nickelodeon NVP Mitch Trubisky will start Saturday for the Bills against his former squad at Soldier Field.

We’ll also see Dion Dawkins in preseason game action for the first time since coming off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list.

Our Buffalo Kickoff Live team will have everything you need to get you ready for the 1 p.m. kickoff. Tune in at noon to see predictions, keys to the game, and much more.

Buffalo Postgame Live will air on News 4 and on this page immediately following the game.