Buffalo Bills attempting to trademark ‘Bills Mafia’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to trademark “Bills Mafia.”
By this, we mean the name “Bills Mafia,” as well as a logo featuring the name synonymous with longtime, die-hard fans of the team.
According to the filings, the Bills are looking to use the phrase “Bills Mafia” on a series of clothing items like t-shirts and hats.
