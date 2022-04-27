BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to pick at 25th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night. What should they do with the pick?

The Buffalo Kickoff Live team is back in action tonight for the BKL Draft Special, which will be live on page at 7 p.m.

The crew will go through the draft class in positions of need for the Bills like cornerback and wide receiver, look at players that could be available when the Bills come up at 25, and examine what trading up or trading down would look like.

More BKL draft content

• On Tuesday, the BKL crew went through the draft and made picks as if they were each NFL team, and then when the Bills came up, everyone made a pick for the Bills based on who was left. See all of their picks here.

• News 4 and the BKL team will keep you updated with the latest happenings throughout the draft here on WIVB.com

• The BKL Draft Recap airs at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on CW 23 WNLO and WIVB.com, and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB. The BKL squad will recap the weekend, introduce you to the new players, and tell you everything you need to know to sound smart at work on Monday.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest Buffalo Bills news

What draft picks do the Bills have?

The Bills are scheduled to make eight picks this week. They have all of their own draft picks, minus their seventh rounder, and they acquired two late-round picks in trades.

Here are their picks by round (as of Tuesday):

1st: 25th overall

2nd: 57th overall

3rd: 89th overall

4th: 130th overall

5th: 168th overall

6th: 185th overall (from CAR), 203rd overall

7th: 231st overall (from ATL)