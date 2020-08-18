Bills WR Cole Beasley says this is “one of the most talented teams” he’s ever been a part of

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) breaks with the snap during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – During his time as general manager, Brandon Beane has completely revamped this Bills wide receiving corps. They went from having one of the worst in the league to now having a surplus of options in the passing game.

But with those various options can come bruised egos over targets.

“We gotta know there’s only one ball and guys just gotta be patient and wait for their turn to make a play and be ready to make a play. That’ll be one of the hardest things because guys are competitors,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said on a zoom call with reporters.

Beasley returns for his second season with the Bills along with John Brown who led the team in receiving last year with 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

And of course, the biggest addition in the receiving corps is of course, Stefon Diggs.

“Diggs is a big piece, he’s obviously had a lot of success in the NFL, he’s been a stud for a few years so anytime you add a talent like that to your team it’s only gonna make the offense better and make guys around him better as well,” Beasley explained.

“Anytime you have a guy like that that’s drawing attention it makes it harder…I mean they can’t take away everybody.”

The addition of Diggs and the attention he’ll draw should help guys like Beasley in the passing game. He provided Josh Allen with a solid, number two option last year as he set a career-high six touchdown catches and was targeted a career-high 106 times in the regular season. Beasley also had 67 catches for 778 yards.

“Stats and numbers that doesn’t matter to me anymore. I used to play for those things and want to get recognition for being the best slot in the league or whatever it may be but that’s for the people outside of here and the media and there’s a lot of variables that they don’t take into account so I’m sitting here playing for things that didn’t even matter,” Beasley explained.

Over the years, he’s developed a new mindset.

“I’ve had time to grow and now it’s just doing my part and giving the best I can out there and I know 1-on-1 in my mind nobody’s gonna really cover me so as long as I know what I am that’s all that matters to me.”

That’s the mental side of things, as far as how he feels physically, this offseason was monumental.

“I finally got a full offseason. I haven’t had one in a while. I’ve had a few injuries the past four years, had a hamstring, then a groin, had surgery last offseason so this is the first full offseason I’ve had in forever which is kind of crazy to think about. I’ve finally had a chance to heal and just get my body ready and this is really the best I’ve felt probably in five years,” Beasley said.

Many players so far have raved about Josh Allen’s leadership and the steps he’s already taken to have a better command of the offense going into year three.

“He’s playing more confident than ever. He’s making throws that he wouldn’t have even tried to attempt last year,” Beasley explained.

“This is definitely one of the most talented teams I’ve ever been a part of but I’ve played for a lot of talented teams that I feel like we should have went to the Super Bowl but we didn’t make it so there’s a lot that comes into play, a lot of variables so it’s still upon us to come to work every day and put that stuff together,” Beasley said.

Beasley also said this is the hardest offense he’s ever had to learn. And now it’s about putting all these pieces together in the limited amount of work they have before week one.

As for the Josh Allen doubters…

“The people outside of here don’t matter, they don’t know.”