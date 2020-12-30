Bills WR Cole Beasley is “week-to-week” with a leg injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a possibility Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley will miss their first playoff game as he is now dealing with a leg injury he suffered in Monday night’s win over the Patriots.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Beasley is considered “week-to-week” with a leg injury but he doesn’t have the specifics on the injury. Beasley left in the fourth quarter after the Bills had already pulled quarterback Josh Allen.

So now it seems almost certain he’ll miss the regular season finale against the Dolphins and possibly the Wild Card game since he is week-to-week.

Beasley has 82 receptions for 967 yards so far this season which are both career highs. He’s also scored four touchdowns and he’s just 33 yards away from 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

So now it’s even more important that the Bills get wide receiver John Brown back as quickly as possibly. Brown was just activated off injured reserve before the New England game but was immediately placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list after it was determined he came in close contact with running back T.J. Yeldon who did test positive for coronavirus.

But before that, it seemed like Brown was on track to return.

“I thought he looked like it was his second or third week back whatever it was last week and I thought he was making very good progress. We’ll just see how this week plays itself out with COVID and the time that you have to go through before you can come back but I thought John was in a good spot last week,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“It would be good to get him back, he’s been chomping at the bit I know to get out there and get back with his teammates and I thought he had a good week last week so the sooner the better but I want to take it one day at a time and make sure we’re following the proper protocols.”

The Bills passing attack has been explosive even without Brown in the lineup thanks to a deep receiving corps and the way that Josh Allen has been playing.

“It’s why you do all those things in training camp and throughout the season. There’s a variety of different personnel packages, some with different guys, tight ends, receivers, all the guys that we have on our team, the guys that are here are meant to be here and they’re meant to contribute whenever we need them to contribute. We have confidence in all of them,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.