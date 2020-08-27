Bills will go with rookie Tyler Bass as they release veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka

Buffalo Bills’ Corey Bojorquez (9) holds as place kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) kicks the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell called the kicking competition a “classic training camp match-up” and now that has ended.

The Bills have released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka so they’ll go with the young leg, rookie Tyler Bass.

#Bills kicking competition update from today's scrimmage:



Tyler Bass made both extra points, missed a FG from 55 yards and made from 41. (After the scrimmage he made from 43)



Stephen Hauschka made and extra point and missed one (didn't have any FG attempts) @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 27, 2020

The Bills move on from Hauschka after three seasons with Buffalo. It’s not surprising they made this move given they drafted a young, strong leg with Bass and Hauschka struggled last season, specifically from long range. He went 1-for-5 on field goal attempts form 50 yards or longer.

So now they go with Bass who they drafted in the sixth-round out of Georgia Southern and he’s shown his ability to hit from long distances.

Been a minute… Hit 2 new PRs today:



• 50 yard no-step



• 60 yard one-step pic.twitter.com/wr9XBukgIx — Tyler Bass (@tbass_xvi) December 4, 2018

#Bills kicking competition update: Rookie Tyler Bass made FGs from…

38, 42, 33, 41, 44, 47 & 50.

Stephen Hauschka did not kick today. @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 25, 2020

It appears the punter competition is over as well. The Bills also released Lachlan Edwards, left with Corey Bojorquez.