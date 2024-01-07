BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills may not know the opponent or venue for their Wild Card round playoff game, but it most likely will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

If the Bills can turn around a halftime deficit and defeat the Dolphins, they will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, or heading back down to Miami for a rematch if they fall in Week 18.

In the unlikely event the Bills and Dolphins tie, Buffalo will be the No. 6 seed and travel to Kansas City, where they’ll play the Chiefs at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Assuming the game is at 1 p.m. Sunday, it will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The other NFL playoff matchup times are as follows: