Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd

Buffalo Bills

by: Heather Prusak

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – No new Bills players were added to the injury report but multiple guys did return to practice.

Returned to practice in full:

-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip injury)

-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hip injury)

-Lineback A.J. Klein (ankle injury)

Red non-contact jersey:

-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion protocol)

-Fullback Pat DiMarco (neck injury) wore the red non-contact jersey but did not participate in drills

Did not practice for undisclosed reasons:

-Quarterback Josh Allen

-Defensive end Quinton Jefferson

-Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

-Defensive tackle Vernon Butler

