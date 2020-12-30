Bills to let 6,700 fans back in stadium for playoff game

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans will be back in the stands at Bills Stadium just in time for the first home Wild Card playoff game in 25 years!
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will allow just over 6,700 fans at the home game on Jan 9 or 10. Fans will be required to take a COVID test before the game in order to attend, and contact tracing will be taking place after the game.
Season ticket members will be notified by seniority and tickets not expected to be available for the general public. Fans will be required to pay for testing, which will be administered in Lot 4.
Cuomo said the fact that the stadium was outdoors made “all the difference.”
The Bills clinched the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years, securing the home playoff game. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula appeared on Governor Cuomo’s press conference on Wednesday, and expressed their excitement about the ability to have “Bills Mafia” back in the stands for the playoffs.
Along with the Pegulas, Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined in to remind Bills fans to continue to mask up and stay safe.
The 12-3 Bills head into the final week of the regular season controlling their own destiny. With a win on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo would secure the two seed in the AFC, and would also be able to host the AFC Divisional Game.
