Bills-themed hard seltzer ‘QB1’ to debut in August

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just in time for football season, the Buffalo-based Labatt Brewing Company will release a Bills-themed hard seltzer called QB1.

While the drink is not directly tied to the football team, the red, white and blue can emblazoned with the image of a quarterback is a clear nod to the Bills and Josh Allen, who grabbed the reins as the team’s franchise quarterback last season while leading the team to the AFC Championship Game.

The limited-edition seltzer is 5.0% alcohol by volume and has raspberry, lemon and cherry flavors.

Labatt said the drink would be available in Upstate New York and select markets by mid-August.

