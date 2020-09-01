Bills TE Dawson Knox: “With the weapons we have, we’re gonna be pretty dangerous”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – We’ve heard Bills head coach Sean McDermott say “iron sharpens iron” when the best of the best face off to help each other get better. And that’s exactly what happens when Stefon Diggs and Tre’Davious White go against each other.

Exhibit A:

And to round out the media portion of practice here’s Stefon Diggs vs Tre White 👀@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/kOKt4bNh5r — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 1, 2020

It doesn’t get much better than this, the Bills best wide receiver going up against their best cornerback. And that throw from Josh Allen was a beautiful deep ball.

With the way Diggs is going to draw attention this season, he’ll open up things for other guys on offense like even tight end Dawson Knox.

“Obviously we have a huge new talent with him you know everybody’s seen what he can do so I know defenses are gonna have to respect that. I think we’ll see a lot more cover 2, cover 4 with two safeties so I think that’s gonna open up the running game a lot too. I think Devin and Zack and T.J. are all really excited. I also think that if they’re concentrated on him a lot it might open up a one-on-one matchup with me that we like that’s favorable whether it’s a linebacker or safety,” Knox said on a zoom call with reporters.

“You know we got a lot of motions in so we can, Josh can really see the coverage before the play’s started so I think it’s gonna be really dynamic the way that he can affect the ways that Josh is gonna be able to distribute the ball this year, especially in the running game too.”

The Bills almost have a “good problem” to have, something they haven’t had in quite some time and that’s having so many weapons and options to choose from. Now that of course can lead to some bruised egos when it comes to guys getting the ball, but Knox doesn’t see that as being an issue.

“I think the overall mood is just that we’re really excited you know we’ve got every piece that we need to go win a championship and I think that’s kind of what everyone’s focused on. Personally if we win the game I’ll be happy with ten catches, I’d be happy with zero catches as long as I’m doing my job right,” Knox explained.

“But we have had some of those conversations. You know the ball is gonna be spread around a lot, it’s something I was used to at Ole Miss, there was a lot of talent on the offensive side. I think it’s a really exciting thing because I can be in protection and have an 80-yard touchdown to Diggs and we run and go celebrate and the next way Cole [Beasley] has a little option route that he can take up the field too and obviously Smoke, we’ve got Isaiah [McKenzie] and Gabe Davis has been doing an incredible job for us so I think it’s just really exciting. I don’t think anybody’s worried about a lack of touches or anything like that, I just think with the weapons that we have we’re gonna be pretty dangerous.”