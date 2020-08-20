Bills sign P Lachlan Edwards

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, New York Jets punter Lachlan Edwards (4) winds up to kick the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Edwards spent the offseason fine-tuning his mechanics with former NFL punter and fellow Aussie Darren Bennett and has emerged this season as a much-improved player. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills added a big leg to the team after signing punter Lachlan Edwards. Edwards spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets, averaging 45.5 yards per punt in his 64-game career.

A native of Australia, Edwards didn’t even start punting until 2012, when he was messing around with a group of friends in the yard trying to play American football.

“We started throwing the ball, and back then I couldn’t really throw, so I started punting it because I played Australian Football because that’s how we move the ball down the field is we punt it,” Lachlan Edwards said to reporters after practice on Thursday. “I started punting it, and one of my professors from university was driving by, he’s a native from Connecticut, and he pulled over and came to chat and asked me if I played for one of the local teams and I laughed at him and said no, I don’t do that. But he put me in the right direction and I made YouTube clips to send around to colleges, this was in December 2012, and by July 2013 I had landed in Houston to play at Sam Houston State.”

In his time with the Jets, Edwards pinned 108 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20 yard line. As windy as it gets at Bills Stadium, Edwards is used to high-wind stadiums from punting at Met Life Stadium.

“That’s the thing, if you can punt in the Northeast, you can punt anywhere. If I can make it punting here, I’ll be able to punt anywhere. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here, and if I can make it stick I’m happy to be here,” Edwards said.

“[Keith Farwell] just wants to see some consistency, and control the ball. Buffalo’s a directional punting team, so if we want to punt it right let’s punt it right. I’ve just got to lock in and keep him as happy as I can.”

