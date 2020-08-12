Bills sign McDermott to multi-year contract extension

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — Sean McDermott isn’t going anywhere for a while after the Buffalo Bills signed him to a multiyear contract extension. The Buffalo Bills tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

HC Sean McDermott has signed a multi-year contract extension with the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/l18rivyx3E — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 12, 2020

Terms of the deal were not immediately made public, but ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the deal is for six years, which would keep him in Buffalo through 2025.

McDermott was entering the fourth year of a five year contract he signed in 2017. Teams that are happy with their coaches rarely get into the final season of any contract. McDermott has led the Bills to a 25-23 record and two trips to the NFL playoffs in three seasons after 17 in a row outside the postseason.

Under McDermott, the Bills defense has flourished. From 2018 to 2019, the Bills have given up the fewest number of yards in the NFL, while allowing the fourth-lowest point total in the league. McDermott ranks fifth in franchise history in coaching wins, trailing only Marv Levy, Lou Saban, Chuck Knox, and Wade Phillips.

In a statement, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula expressed their appreciation for a job well done:

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners. He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Before joining the Bills, McDermott worked previously with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

