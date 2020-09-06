Bills sign 17 players to the practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – This season NFL teams can have up to 16 players on their practice squad. The Bills have 17 on their initial practice squad with running back Christian Wade as an exemption as part of the league’s international pathway player program.
Here is the full list:
- OT Trey Adams
- TE Nate Becker
- OL Evan Boehm
- DE Bryan Cox Jr.
- TE Jason Croom
- DB Dane Jackson
- DB Cam Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- OT Victor Salako
- LB Andre Smith
- DB Josh Thomas
- RB Christian Wade
- T Brandon Walton
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Antonio Williams
- WR Duke Williams
- DT Justin Zimmer
All of these players were with the Bills during training camp.
Keep in mind, this could change as the week goes on as certain players go through the COVID-19 protocols in order to sign with new teams.