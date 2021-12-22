Bills requiring vaccine proof for kids

Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Sabres now require everyone over age 4 to provide proof of having received at least one vaccine dose upon entry. Officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns the Buffalo Bills and Sabres—and manages the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester—announced the updated vaccination policy Wednesday morning.

Officials say all guests ages 5 to 11 will now be required to provide proof of at least one dose of vaccination for entry into all events, concerts, Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Amerks, and Knighthawks games at the Blue Cross Arena, Highmark Stadium, or the KeyBank Center. Visitors over age 11 must be fully vaccinated.

Per Blue Cross officials, and in accordance with New York’s current mandate, guests will not be required to wear masks once they gain entry, because only vaccinated guests are permitted. The new policy is already in effect.

Officials say that to verify vaccination, guests 5 and older must show one of the following:

Physical Vaccination Card

NYS Excelsior Pass

Government digital vaccine proof from out of state

Guests cannot present a photo of a physical vaccine card, nor will a negative test result be accepted.

Highmark Stadium, home of the Bills, already required proof of vaccination for guests ages 12 and up since late September.