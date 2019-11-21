Bills prepare to take on Broncos

ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning leading up to Sunday’s game at New Era Field against the Denver Bronos.

McDermott was asked about the special team return game and if he thinks they may break one for a touchdown soon, “I think the guys, going back to the fundamentals, the techniques the guys have really worked on, our kickoff return in particular, setting up getting on the aiming points, hands inside and being in sync with Andre as well, there’s been some chunks and I think the next step is to score on it.”

McDermott talked about Cole Beasley and what he has done to help develop Josh Allen, “it’s been big, for out overall offense and overall for the personality of our football team. He’s a likable guy, he’s come from a good upbringing in a football family, he understands the game, he has football instincts, not the biggest, not the tallest or the fastest, but he knows how to play the game and he loves to compete. I think he’s one of our dogs, and I love that. You watch him on the field, you watch him in the training room, shooting hoops in there, he loves to compete and that’s a big ingredient of who we are.”

McDermott talked about quarterback Josh Allen winning the AFC offensive player of the week award this week, “great accomplishment, I think the biggest thing that our players understand is that those aren’t individually won, or accomplished on their own. So, those are team recognitions really, so that’s what’s baked into all that, it’s certainly great for Josh to be recognized.”

The coach warned that just because the team is 7-3 it isn’t clear sailing the rest of the way, “to think that we’ve arrived, that’s not how this league works. We have a great opportunity this week at home, this is a team that’s played on the road just a week ago, where they had some trouble with some snap counts and things and I know how loud Buffalo fans can get, in particular in this stadium and we’re going to need them this week, we’re going to need our 12th man.”

