Bills prepare for the ‘most mobile’ QB they’ve faced with Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the third week in a row, the Bills will face a mobile quarterback. Two weeks ago, it was Cam Newton, last week Russell Wilson and now they have the challenge of trying to slow down Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“He’s a special athlete and quarterback,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“I’ve always seen Kyler as a quarterback who can drop back in the pocket and can still make throws and to read coverages and throw the football where it’s supposed to go,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer explained.

Even though the Bills have faced a few mobile quarterbacks this season, the Bills say it’s still tough preparing for them since they all bring something different in terms of that mobility.

“They’re all in the mobile category, I’d say this one is the most mobile that we will have faced to this point. They’re all individually different from one another just in some different ways so nonetheless it’s a challenge” McDermott said.

“Obviously it’s different in the sense that they’re gonna run their concept of plays to fit how they like Kyler Murray to run the offense but at the same time you’ve got to be able to stop the zone read, you gotta be able to contain the quarterback and not let him out of the pocket,” Poyer said.

“And then when the opportunities present themselves he’ll try to make some throws on the run and we’ve got to make plays on the football. That’s just what it’s gonna come down to.”

That’s exactly what the Bills did against Wilson and the Seahawks last week where they made some huge plays forcing four turnovers. They’ll need a similar performance this week to try and slow down this high-powered offense.

“He’s a special player that they’re scoring the sixth most points in the league so they’re an explosive offense and we’ve got to be on our game defensively,” McDermott said.

Murray leads the league in quarterback rushing yards (543) and rushing touchdowns (8). Because of what Murray can do and the weapons he has around him, the Cardinals lead the NFL in total offense with 422 yards per game. They’re also second in rushing with 162.9 rushing yards per game.

“I think the speed and quickness element is off the charts. Having never coached against him before, just when you watch it on film and you watch it on TV quite honestly you can see the difference and we’re talking elite athletes that are around him,” McDermott said. “He’s not running around just average athletes, he’s running around great athletes and he looks different even to those athletes. I’ve been able to get a true appreciation for him the last couple days watching him on tape.”