Bills linebackers banged up during season opener considered ‘day-to-day’

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills depth at linebacker is already tested now that they’re dealing with injuries from their 27-17 season opening win against the Jets.

Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, Tyrel Dodson and Del’Shawn Phillips all did not finish the game but the good news for the Bills is those injuries don’t seem serious.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the injuries are not considered “long-term” and those guys are now considered day-to-day.

Milano left with a hamstring injury and Edmunds hurt his shoulder during a 69-yard touchdown by Jamison Crowder.