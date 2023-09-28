ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Individual accolades are accumulating at One Bills Drive, with Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass selected as AFC special teams player of the month in September.

This follows consecutive player of the week honors for quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Buffalo (2-1) will host division rival Miami (3-0) on Sunday, tasked with defending the AFC offensive player of the month, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and AFC offensive player of the week, rookie running back De’Von Achane.

Claiming his third special teams player of the month recognition in four seasons, Bass converted on all 10 extra points and seven field goals through the first three games, including a 54-yard attempt at Washington on Sunday and a 50-yarder to force overtime at New York in Week 1.

“Still have a long season to go,” Bass said following Thursday’s practice. “But it’s exciting to know that a lot of the work you’ve been putting in, some of it’s starting to pay off.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt are the only other NFL players to receive player of the month honors three times since Bass entered the league as a sixth-round draft choice in 2020.

Bass signed an extension with the Bills through 2027 this past offseason.