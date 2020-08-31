Bills injury report – August 31st: Stefon Diggs returns to practice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass in a drill during practice at the ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) Pool Photographer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a lengthy injury report for the Bills there was a piece of good news mixed in there as wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice after missing a few days last week with back soreness.

Did not practice:

-Wide receiver John Brown (illness)

-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)

-Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot)

-Offensive lineman Victor Salako (back)

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck),

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (chest),

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot)

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (veteran rest day)

-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (illness)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

*Sean McDermott said Brown and Jefferson’s illnesses were not COVID-19 related

Red non-contact jersey:

-Running back Zack Moss (neck)

Returned to practice:

-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)

-Running back Christian Wade (quad)

