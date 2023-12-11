BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills took two more body blows on defense Sunday, losing safety Micah Hyde to a rib injury and defensive end A.J. Epenesa to a rib injury in Buffalo’s 20-17 in Kansas City. Both players were listed as week to week by coach Sean McDermott on Monday.

McDermott did provide an encouraging update on defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, saying “there is a chance” the lineman could return from his pectoral injury before the end of the season. Jones, who got hurt in the loss against the Jaguars in London, is one of three starters missing from Buffalo’s battered defense, along with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano and top cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Hyde, who left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after going down twice on a Chiefs drive, had neck surgery last September and missed the rest of the 2022 season. He first sustained a neck stinger this season in a loss at Cincinnati in November. He missed the following game against the Broncos, and had been listed on practice injury reports over the past few weeks.

Epenesa was injured in the first quarter against the Chiefs after making an impressive interception. The NFL’s leader in batted passes with eight, Epenesa relied on his basketball shot-blocking instincts to tip Patrick Mahomes’ pass at the line, and grabbed the caroming ball for his third takeaway of the season. Through the 13 games in his fourth season being drafted in the second round, Epenesa is tied for second on the Bills with 6.5 sacks, matching his career-high from last season.

With Epenesa out of the pass rush rotation, the Bills become more reliant on Von Miller, who has been slow in returning to All-Pro form following ACL surgery. Taylor Rapp will replace Hyde at safety.