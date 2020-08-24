Bills HC Sean McDermott says it’s “ridiculous” some stadiums can have fans while others can’t

The Buffalo Bills practice at their stadium during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Pool Photo via AP)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hard Rock Stadium where the Dolphins play is the latest NFL team to say they will have fans at their games this season despite the pandemic.

The Dolphins announced Monday morning that the team will allow up to 13,000 fans to watch their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 20.

And while teams like Miami are having limited fans, the Buffalo will not have fans in the stands at Bills Stadium and that uneven playing field doesn’t sit well with head coach Sean McDermott.

“Look it is what it is. We control what we can control. I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be on the surface what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums but it is what it is,” McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters.

Per the Orchard Park Town Board, there will also be no tailgating allowed this Bills season, including in private lots, as long as fans are not allowed in the stadium.

“We control what we can control, that’s gotta be our mindset and that’s how we attack it,” McDermott repeated.

The Bills open the regular season on September 13th at home against the Jets.