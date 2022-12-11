ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A pair of Buffalo Bills legends, and former teammates made appearances at Colonie Center Saturday afternoon.

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Class of 2002, who commanded the Bills’ offense from 1986-’96, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed, Class of 2014, who was Kelly’s primary target during that span, and spent 15 total seasons in Buffalo, signed autographs, and took pictures with droves of fans that came out to see the two greats.

Kelly and Reed appeared in four Super Bowls in the 11 years they shared a sideline in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kelly knows how important it is to give back to a fan base that’s so supportive of its’ team.

“I just love being able to give back,” said Kelly. “I love the kids; I love, you know, being around ’em. Bills Mafia…that’s what we’re made of, and that’s why…before Josh (Allen) got here, and before a couple others got here, you weren’t seeing all that (Bills Mafia fanaticism). But now…that’s all everybody talks about is Bills Mafia. I love it. I’m part of Bills Mafia.”

Reed discussed the All-Pro caliber season wideout Stefon Diggs is in the midst of, and what the Bills need to do to make a potential run to the Super Bowl.

“He’s….one of the best route runners in the game,” said Reed. “(He) really contests 50-50 balls; he always comes through with 50-50 balls. He wants the ball. He jaw japs; he does everything. (I’m) really proud of this team. Now it’s, it’s the last stretch. It’s the fourth quarter. They have to beat the jets; they have to beat their division to, you know, go where they want to go. Win your division first, and then worry about what’s after that.”

Kelly said he will be in attendance at Sunday’s divisional battle between the Bills and the New York Jets.