Bills finally get their running game going with big game vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) rushes past New England Patriots’ Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Moss score on the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Finally, we saw the Bills get their running game going eight games into the season after struggling with that aspect of their offense all year.

Even though their passing game really took off the first four games of the season, when those big, explosive plays through the air cooled off, the running game wasn’t there to help pick up the slack. Even against teams like the Titans who were giving up 166 rushing yards per game going into that matchup with the Bills, they couldn’t take advantage of facing poor run defenses.

But they got it together at the right time in the rainy, wet, windy, and sloppy conditions in Orchard Park against the Patriots rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

“Definitely the weather is gonna be getting a lot different than it was earlier in the year so the run game is really, really important right now to grind these games out late into the season and get these dirty wins,” rookie running back Zack Moss aid.

“This is a good game right for us to really show on tape that we can do it consistently not one quarter here, two quarters there but all four quarters.”

Moss rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns while Devin Singletary ran for a team-high 86 yards.

“It was a big emphasis on the run game in practice this week you know it showed in the game. All week we knew we were gonna run the ball and the big guys up front were getting a lot of movement, making our jobs easy on the back end,” Singletary said.

Part of the issues with the Bills running game has to do with the inconsistency on the offensive line. Coming into the season, that was supposed to be a big area of continuity as they returned all five starters from last year. But injuries have hit this unit hard and that led to shuffling guys around plus they cut Quinton Spain.

“We came in here with a plan, made a statement to run the ball today. Today was going to be our day to run the football. The Patriots are a great team, they had a great defensive plan but we just kept it personal that we were gonna run the ball today,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said.

“At some point enough is enough and we wanted to set our running backs free and I’m just happy to say that we’re blessed enough that we went out there and we did it.”

There was a lot of excitement surrounding this duo of Singletary and Moss in the Bills backfield before the season started of how those two could compliment each other and become a dangerous pair. Now they’re looking to build off of this game.

“Honestly this is probably the most I’ve felt like myself just from everything from top to bottom. I was just happy that I was able to come out and be ready to go in a game like this knowing what it means and things like that so I was really comfortable out there and I just want to continue to build off that going into the rest of the year,” Moss explained.

“We had to get it going because we can’t be one dimensional trying to get to where we’re trying to get to,” Singletary said.