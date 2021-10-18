Bills fans take over Nashville ahead of Monday night game

NASHVILLE (WIVB) — When the Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans for Monday night football, they won’t be alone. Thousands of Bills fans will be cheering the team on from the stands to show their support.

“Bills fans are everywhere. Every single bar, walking down the street. The fan base has taken over the city,” said North Tonawanda resident Barbara Janese who traveled to Nashville to watch the game. “The locals are like, ‘Buffalo has arrived.'”

Bills Mafia has taken over Nashville. Fans say they’re in every bar, every restaurant—basically, everywhere.

Bills fans are just completely taking over Nashville this weekend. A fan who traveled down from Buffalo sent me these. I spy Conehead! #BillsMafia @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/LyekvDoHOF — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) October 17, 2021

“Nashville is awesome! A lot of Bills fans here. I think there’s Bills fans at every other table where I’m at,” said Amber Over, who traveled from Buffalo with her dad, Jay, for the game. “Everybody is just really excited for Monday night football!”

“As soon as the schedule came out about Nashville, I contacted a whole bunch of buddies and knew we had to be here,” said Buffalo resident Nicholas Byer who traveled to Nashville with several friends.” Believe it or not, tomorrow is my birthday also!”

On Monday morning, we spoke with Mary Dillon, the president of the Nashville Bills Backers.

Meanwhile, the folks at The BFLO Store are giving fans something special to help them stick out of the crowd as they cheer on the bills. The local chain has 10,000 of its own Buffalo invasion rally towels for sale. A Mobile BFLO Store Mafia Wagon even made the trip to Nashville to do business. Money from every towel sold helps Oishei Children’s Hospital and Nashville Children’s Alliance.

“Everybody from Buffalo loves Buffalo, we all appreciate it here. We all know the heart of Buffalo and what it really means to be from here but one of the big things we want to do is send that message nationally, we want everyone to know what an amazing city this is and how truly wonderful it is to be from here,” said Drusilla Updegrove who’s the BFLO Store director of corporate relations and special events.

The BFLO Store got the inspiration to raise money after the 2018 game between the Bills and Titans where Bills Mafia donated more than $14,000 to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.