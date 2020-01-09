Bills fans say traveling to playoff game was more than watching the team win or lose

Buffalo N.Y. (WIVB) – Now that the Bills game against the Texans is over, Bills fans who traveled for the game are on their way home and they’re bringing the memories back with them.

“They recreated the tailgate down there and we were like ants scattering there. There were Bills fans everywhere, everywhere you went on the plane, everywhere,” Bills fan Joe Balone said.

The Bills took on the Texans Saturday night for round one of the playoffs, but lost in overtime. Fans say it’s not the outcome they wanted and they’re upset the season for the Bills has to end here.

“I grew up in Toronto and I love the Bills and we were cheering for the Bills even though we’re from Houston,” said Bills fan Jason Rosenzwieg. “We’re kinda sad to see you guys lose.”

“It was just huge for us. It really felt like it was going to be our year. To finally notch that first playoff win in the umpteenth years,” said Bills fan John Atkinson. “But I gotta tell you I think the team played really hard. I’m proud to be a Bills fan and I’ll support these guys till the end of time.”

Fan arriving at the Buffalo airport said they’re sad the Bills lost the game, but that what made the experience great for them is that they were about to travel to watch the game in the first place.

“The opportunity for me to go to these games with my son brings back memories of myself with my dad,” Atkinson said. “And just to be in a position to be privileged to have the opportunity to go ahead and take this journey with my son this is a life time memory for me, I’ll never forget it. I really won’t.”

“It was like omg are we going to win, omg we’re gonna lose, omg we’re gonna win, we’re gonna lose,” Barone said. “It was a little bit of that back and forth like over and over it was still an experience I’ll never forget I can to you that much.”