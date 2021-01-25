Bills fans react to AFC Championship loss, await players’ arrival at Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The AFC Championship Game did not give Bills fans the outcome they wanted, but they stick by their team no matter what.

The fans braved colder temperatures than the last outdoor viewing party, and many stuck through to the end. That said, due to New York’s 10 p.m. curfew, the score, and just about two minutes left on the clock at 10, the crowd cleared quite quickly.

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo spoke with fans who said they’re sad but thrilled for how far the season went, and say the future is bright.

Bills fan Nathan Mikoll said, “all I gotta say is Josh Allen gave Buffalo hope and he’s gotta come back next year, he has the fan base behind him now, now we need to drive, we score points, and we need to finish.”

“I’m very proud of them, and even though we didn’t make it to the super bowl, who gives a flying…frog? Flying bison, great beer,” said Tia Dabney.

Michael, another Bills fan said, “Not a very happy ending for this one not gonna lie. We’re building up at this point, but we didn’t get it. That’s it.”

After the game, some fans made their way to city hall taking at the end of the season by checking out the massive banners. It was never a crowd, just handfuls of fans coming and going, grabbing their final photos of the season.

Bills fans showed up at the Buffalo Airport in the late-night hours to welcome their team home. This is always a tradition for Bills fans; win or lose, they want to be present when the team arrives to show their support.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police prepared all week for tonight on how to keep people safe while out here and as the crowd grows. Transit officers will have masks to hand out to fans who need one.

Police officials said it wasn’t practical to keep fans out. Instead, tried to make sure people following guidelines as best as possible.