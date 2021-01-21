Bills fan receives special piece of memorabilia after Ravens game, secures it in his pocket: ‘I can’t let anyone see I have this!’

(WIVB) — It was one of the biggest plays in Bill’s history. With less than a minute to go in the third quarter last weekend against the Ravens, Aaron Johnson picked off Lamar Jackson and ran the ball 101 yards for a touchdown.

And after this game, a Bills fan in the stands tells us johnson gave him something he’ll hold onto forever.

“I was actually born on a Sunday, September 23, 1984, after the Bills played the Jets. And right from that day, I’ve been a Bills fan the whole time,” said Bills fan Craig Rejman.

Craig Rejman’s blood runs red, white and blue.

The Cheektowaga native bought season tickets in the early 2000s and snagged tickets to the divisional round playoff game this past weekend.

Near the end of the third quarter, the score was 3-to-10 Buffalo.

The Ravens were in their own red zone, it was third down and the unthinkable happened.

“And all of a sudden he makes the pick and you’re kind of confused like, ‘did he just get that?’ is he going?’,” said Rejman.

Rejman and about 6,700 fans in the stands erupted as Taron Johnson picked off the Raven’s quarterback, Lamar Jackson…

He ran 101-yards into the endzone and would tie for the longest interception touchdown in postseason history.

As we all know, the Bills won, moving onto the AFC Championship and Craig, well, he won something beyond just the memory of being at the game.

He waited around near the tunnel after the win, and that’s when he caught a glimpse of Taron Johnson running his way.

“I was like screaming at him like ya know, ‘Oh my God awesome play!’ like screaming, ‘yeah go Bills!’ And then he sees me and he was looking at me, and I was looking at him and he just ripped off his glove and threw it right to and I dove down on a tarp, I actually have it right here, I scooped it right off the tarp. And I was like ‘Oh my God, I just got Taron Johnson’s glove, this is awesome.'” Craig Rejman

Rejman says he doesn’t know if the glove was the exact one he was wearing during that play, but when you compare it to photos, it appears to look the same.

And he knew it was a special item he needed to keep quiet about until he got to his car.

Craig told us, “I kind of like secured it in my pocket and I was like, ‘I can’t let anyone see that I have this, I don’t want to get robbed!'”

Rejman hopes to get the glove signed by johnson one day, and then hang it in his man cave.

The spot he’s watched many games over the years, but nothing like what he experienced in Bills Stadium on Saturday.

“That feeling was like, ‘Wow, we’re really one game away from going to the Super Bowl and it happened right here. At our stadium. That feeling was just so awesome to be apart of it and be there for it,” said Rejman.