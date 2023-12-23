BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veteran running back Leonard Fournette has been elevated to the active roster to make his Bills debut Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Fournette signed to Buffalo’s practice squad on Oct. 31 will receive his first of three allotted regular season game elevations with running back Ty Johnson questionable to play against the Chargers due to a shoulder injury.

Fournette joins a Bills backfield led by the AFC’s offensive player of the week James Cook, and veteran Latavius Murray, a consistent presence in Buffalo’s huddle throughout the season.

Starting nine of 16 games played with the Buccaneers last season, Fournette ran for 668 yards and three touchdowns. Drafted out of LSU with the fourth pick by the Jaguars in 2017, he has 4,478 yards rushing, 2,219 yards receiving, and 41 touchdowns in six NFL seasons.