Bills DT Ed Oliver says comparisons to Aaron Donald are both a ‘blessing and a curse’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When Ed Oliver was coming out of college and the Bills drafted him 9th overall in 2019, there were a lot of comparisons to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

There couldn’t be a higher compliment to hear if you’re Oliver. Donald is arguably the best pass rusher in the league and just the other day Josh Allen said Donald is “arguably the greatest to ever do it at his position” and said he’s the “best in the world at what he does”.

Can’t disagree with any of those statements.

So Oliver now in year two in the NFL gets to see Donald in person as the Bills host the Rams on Sunday.

“He’s a technician I mean he has the technician down like even from watching his hands to how they always manage to be inside of the guard’s pads and things like that. Everything he do is technician but he’s so much faster and quicker that it makes it a lot easier and I’m starting to see that now being a lot faster, it makes it a lot easier,” Oliver said.

Donald’s resume speaks for itself but in case you need a refresher, here it is. He’s a six time Pro Bowler, five time First-Team All-Pro and a two time defensive player of the year. In his six years in the league, he’s got four double digit sack seasons and led the league in sacks in 2018 with 20.5.

So that comparison of Oliver to Donald is a lot to live up to.

“It’s a blessing but it’s also a curse to say because he does it at such a high level. He’s been doing it at such a high level since he got into the league so just being able to watch his tape and things like that, the little things I can take from his game and add them to mine has helped me out a lot. It will be interesting to watch him in person,” Oliver said.

“I’m just ready to go play, but first and foremost I gotta worry about doing my job first before I even think about Aaron Donald. Yeah it will be cool to play him, be cool to probably get a picture with him after the game and stuff like that but right now it’s focus on the offense.”

But even with that comparison, Oliver says it doesn’t put any extra pressure on him.

“No what other people say about me doesn’t hold any weight. I just focus on what I gotta do. It ain’t about Aaron Donald it’s about us playing the Rams offense