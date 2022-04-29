ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a lot of national mock drafts that had the Bills tied to Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 25th overall pick and while that didn’t happen, because they didn’t end up staying at 25 and didn’t draft Hall, they did however take a running back in the second round by selecting Georgia’s James Cook.

“I’m just enjoying the moment right now, just trying to soak everything in,” Cook said on a zoom call with reporters on Friday night.

The Bills drafted Cook with the 63rd overall pick adding yet another weapon for Josh Allen and this explosive offense. And that’s a big reason Cook was excited when Buffalo drafted him.

“I really wanted to play with Josh Allen, that’s a good fit for me. He’s a great quarterback coming up in the league here, franchise quarterback so I’m just looking to build and get in the building and get ready to work,” Cook said.

Cook is no stranger to the NFL as his older brother is Vikings’ star running back, Dalvin Cook. And it’s fitting Buffalo actually hosts Minnesota this season, something James is already looking forward to.

“I gotta get mic’d up for that one. They gotta have me mic’d up,” Cook laughed.

Last season with Georgia, Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 27 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns, something the Bills are looking for as proved with almost signing J.D. McKissic. And one thing Cook wanted Bills Mafia to know about him, it’s just that, his ability to do multiple things.

“Versatile, you know can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats and take the deep shots and go deep and score a touchdown. That’s what they’re getting in me, a touchdown maker,” Cook said.