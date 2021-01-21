Bills defense looks to slow down Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs the ball during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When it comes to the Chiefs offense, it’s pick your poison for opposing defenses trying to slow down this explosive unit and the Bills know that.

Obviously, it starts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is still in concussion protocol but their success also comes from the number of weapons he has around him with the biggest, literally, being tight end Travis Kelce.

“He’s just a big body, he’s been playing for a long time, he understands the game very well, he understands how to beat man to man and use his size as a strength. If there’s a zone he’s able to find the holes, they run a lot of stuff scheme wise for him and he’s hard to get down,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

Back in week six when the Bills hosted the Chiefs, Kelce had five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Kelce is a mismatch nightmare because of his size and athleticism.

“If you had to create a tight end on Madden it would be Travis Kelce. He’s a huge weapon for them and he’s been doing it for a long time and we’ve gotta know where he’s at at all times,” Hyde explained.

Last week when preparing for Ravens tight ends Mark Andrews, Hyde talked about the evolution of tight ends in general throughout the NFL.

“Incredible tight ends in this league and I will say the tight ends in this league are getting better and better. These dudes are freaks I mean you think about it they’re 6’5″, 6’6″, can run like a receiver and are strong and can block like an offensive lineman and it’s getting wild,” Hyde said last week.

That certainly sums up Kelce.

The Bills need to limit his production because this season they’ve had problems defending tight ends. They’re actually the team that’s allowed the most catches to tight ends in 2020.

But the Bills also know he’s not the only one they need to worry about.

“It’s not just 87, they’ve got other guys on that side of the football that can make a lot of plays. And it’s not just Hill either, it’s 17 he’s taking the tops off, he’s getting the ball in his hands and making plays,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

“Obviously Pat Mahomes getting out the pocket and being able to make plays so it’s gonna be a happy medium trying to figure out ways and how they’re attacking us, it might be a chess match within the game so I know one thing we’re gonna have to play very physical.”