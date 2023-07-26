PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills kicked off their 2023 training camp on Wednesday, and in doing so, started rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s first camp with the organization.

The first-round draft pick garnered a lot of attention and speculation among the fanbase this offseason, with questions circulating and excitement building regarding his role and what kind of numbers to expect from the 23-year-old.

Despite all the anticipation, Bills coach Sean McDermott was fairly adamant that the hype train on Kincaid should hit the brakes a bit.

“I’m around my TV in the offseason and that break so I get a chance to watch all the stuff that’s said,” McDermott said. “I just like to let the guy have one practice out here, can we just take that approach?”

As many clamored for the Bills to add a new weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, Kincaid wound up being arguably the addition with the most potential impact. The 26th overall selection hauled in 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Utah, and it’s fair to assume he’ll be utilized once he gets up to speed with Buffalo’s offense.

Kincaid will get his first opportunities to impress the coaching staff and fanbase in training camp, and for McDermott, allowing the rookie to make plays on the field and build confidence is just how it should be.

“Let him put his helmet on today and get out there in front of the fans and enjoy it,” McDermott said. “Before we say he’s going to be worth this many catches and all that type of this on fantasy and whatever it is, let him get out there and get his first NFL training camp practice in.”

The Bills will host 11 more training camp practices after Tuesday, 10 of which are open to the public. However, tickets for the practices have long been sold out. You can find a full schedule here.