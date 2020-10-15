Bills-Chiefs features two “blossoming, young quarterbacks” with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – This should be a high scoring, pass heavy game for both teams as the Bills host the Chiefs on Monday night football.

It’ll be a very fun game to watch for a number of reasons starting with how electric and explosive these offenses are as we’ll see two of the best quarterbacks in the league right now, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

“They’re two different players both blossoming, young quarterbacks, obviously Patrick winning a Super Bowl already but exciting times for the league to be able to watch two young quarterbacks like this come into their prime in the next several years here,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

Mahomes is a human highlight reel and coming off a season where he was named Super Bowl MVP. On the other side, Allen is having is best season so far and finally squashed the question of whether or not the Bills have found their franchise quarterback.

“It’s gonna be fun obviously going against a competitor like Pat. One, on the field the things that he does is second to none and the way he can throw off balance and his eye movement really his recognition of the game and his last year or two and you know he’s only getting better so to go against him it’s gonna be fun. Obviously it’s fun to watch him,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

“And two, off the field I’ve met him once but we’ve kind of messaged back and forth a couple times but everything that I’ve heard and been told about him is just he’s a grade A dude and he’s a stand up dude so it’s hard not to root for him and I love watching him have success except this next coming Monday hopefully we can get at him a couple times.”

Allen and Mahomes have led their teams to having a top five offense so far this season and both have numerous weapons at their disposal.

The Bills are ranked second in the league in passing with 308 passing yards per game. Allen has already set a career-high in passing yards twice, the first time in the season opener where he had his first 300-yard game then followed it up in week two with his first 400-yard game. Allen has already thrown for 1,589 yards, good for second in the league while his favorite target, Stefon Diggs is also second in the NFL in receiving yards with 509.

For the Chiefs, Mahomes is fourth in the league in passing yards with 1,474 yards so far this season while Kansas City is fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game with 287.8 yards per game. Even last week in their loss to the Raiders, Mahomes was said to have an “off day” where he still finished the game throwing for 340 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and ran for a TD.

“He’s one of those players where you don’t want to give him more opportunities than what they’re gonna get so I gotta be on my p’s and q’s and making sure we’re holding on to the ball and making smart decisions with the football,” Allen said.

Both of these quarterbacks are very similar with their ability to extend plays with their legs and their incredible arm strength. Which has had social media buzzing for a while now about the possibility of a “throw off” between the two to see who has the stronger arm.

“I think at some point it will. I don’t think it’s the smartest thing to do it the day before the game or the day of the game but I’m sure we’ll have the discussion when we’re out there and if we see each other,” Allen said.

“The furthest I’ve ever thrown was 83 and it was Wyoming, 7,200 elevation so I got a little help up there but I know he’s got a cannon as well so for the meantime we’ll let everybody guess who throws further.”