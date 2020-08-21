Bills CB Josh Norman suffers hamstring injury at practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Friday Bills head coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Josh Norman is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice on Thursday and did not return.
Here is the rest of the Bills injury report for August 21st:
Did not practice:
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco was out for a fourth straight day with a neck injury.
-Wide receiver Robert Foster remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and also missed a fourth straight practice.
-Linebacker A.J. Klein was added to the injury report with an ankle injury
-Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was also added to the injury report with a hip injury.
-Guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) remains out
-Tight end also remains out Tommy Sweeney, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.
-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and defensive end Jerry Hughes had veteran rest days.
Return to practice:
-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver returned on a limited basis (hip soreness)