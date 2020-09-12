Bills CB Josh Norman ruled out for season opener vs. Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – During training camp, the Bills were dealing with a laundry list of injuries but that list has shorten as we’re getting closer to the season opener against the Jets.
Here’s the Bills injury report for the game:
CB Josh Norman – OUT (hamstring)
DT Vernon Butler – Questionable (hamstring)
With Norman out, it looks like they’ll go with Levi Wallace to start opposite of Tre’Davious White.
The Jets list is a little longer:
RB La’Mical Perine – OUT (ankle)
QB Joe Flacco – OUT (neck)
LB Avery Williamson – OUT (hamstring)
WR Denzel Mims – OUT (hamstring)
OL Alex Lewis – Questionable (shoulder)
S Marcus Maye – Questionable (calf/ankle)