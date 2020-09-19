Bills bring in reinforcements at linebacker for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills’ Deon Lacey (44), left, brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After last week’s season opening win against the Jets, the Bills’ depth at linebacker is being tested as Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds and Del’Shawn Phillips all got hurt and did not finish the game. All three have been ruled out for week two in Miami.

Because of that, the Bills called up Deon Lacey and Andre Smith from the practice squad. They now have five healthy linebackers going into tomorrow’s game against the Dolphins with those two in addition to A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich and Tyrel Dodson.

Milano is dealing with a hamstring injury while Phillips has a neck injury. Neither practiced all week. Edmunds has a shoulder injury and was limited throughout the week in practice.

The Bills also released Offensive lineman Victor Salako from the practice squad and signed center/guard Jonotthan Harrison to the practice squad.