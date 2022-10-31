BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills intend to add Tre’Davious White to the active roster this week, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. But it’s unclear when the Pro Bowl cornerback will make his season debut on the field.

“He’ll remain day to day,” McDermott said. “Not really going to get into speculating on whether he will play this week or not. We’re just taking it day by day.”

White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice three weeks ago after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. White showed that he is progressing toward a return to action by practicing last week without a non-contact red jersey. He was ruled out several days prior to Buffalo’s 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Under NFL rules, the Bills have until Wednesday to add White to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. He could remain inactive on game days while being part of the 53-man roster if the Bills determine he needs more time to recover and condition his body before competing on the field.

Rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have rotated at the outside position opposite Dane Jackson in the Buffalo secondary.

The Bills (6-1) play at the New York Jets (5-3) on Sunday and host the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) on Nov. 13.

White was hurt during a win at New Orleans last Nov. 25, and had surgery for a torn ACL a few weeks later. He still walked with a slight limp while spending training camp working out individually on the sideline. He’s has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

McDermott has stressed the team will ease White back into practice by saying two weeks ago, “let’s crawl before we walk.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was optimistic about White’s return, when asked about the cornerback last week.

“He’s champing at the bit to get going,” Frazier said. “We’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and play in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.